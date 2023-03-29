One awaited Fortnite mechanic is still missing after Chapter 4, season 2’s first content update

Fortnite started out as a battle royale that’s entire gimmick was that players could build bases and provide their own cover in firefights, but since the introduction of the Spider-Man Web Slingers, it’s been a movement game. Epic Games has been hard at work adding new parkour abilities like Chapter Four’s hurdling for two weeks until it was removed, never to be seen again.

The release of Chapter Four came right before the start of Epic Games’ Winter break, which means that any bugs that arose from such a big update couldn’t really be dealt with. It’s now, however, been at least four months since the release and removal of hurdling, so many players are confused why it still hasn’t been fixed.

For those unaware, hurdling in Fortnite would allow players who were running at a half wall or fence to immediately vault over the top. This made running after a target easier and there were even Augments added that took advantage of this ability. This Augment restores stamina when climbing or hurdling and, while it’s still in the game, it’s only half as useful as it could be.

Epic has made no announcement about the feature other than an initial report that the feature was removed due to a bug. It’s unclear whether this is a persisting issue or something that Epic simply doesn’t have a fix for. It begs the question of why the devs felt the need to release it early when last year’s new movement mechanic, mantling, was added to the game.

All fans can do is wait for official word from Epic about when players can expect the return of the mechanic that many seemed to enjoy at release.