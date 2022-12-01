Nothing is here: Fortnite’s latest Fracture event teaser sets apocalyptic tone for Chapter 3 finale

There’s a lot of excitement around the end of Fortnite Chapter Three, partly because it only comes a year after it began. The game has evolved over the last five years, with different cataclysmic events affecting the island. But the last two seasons have seen a rapid escalation, ending with the upcoming Fracture event. Ahead of that, Epic Games has revealed a first look at what players can expect.

In a brief video posted on Fortnite‘s Twitter account today, players are reminded of the relaxed and fun times they had over the summer. The screen quickly begins to break apart, showing dark images of the universe, Chrome, and the former Reality Tree.

Nothing ever lasts forever.



12.3.2022 at 4PM ET pic.twitter.com/nWnyYLLzxV — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 1, 2022

The Zero Point begins to break apart and there are a few short clips showing players fighting off the side of a fort, firing into a Chrome tornado with a character in the middle. This is likely the Herald approaching the fort for a final confrontation. While they initially fire confidently, one of the characters is seen reacting to something in the distance. Then, the image for the upcoming Fracture event takes over the screen.

This is the first time that Epic has posted a teaser revealing new information about the upcoming event. While she’s a little hard to see, players can make out a purple glowing form at the center of the Chrome tornado. This gives further credence to the theory that the Herald will play a major part in the event, likely launching a large attack on what remains of the Reality Tree, where they seem to be set up.

While the Loopers seem to have no issue firing into the tornado, there seems to be something bigger that everyone is reacting to—so much so that they seem to stop firing completely. While we don’t know what that is, many other short teasers have shown a variety of characters being shocked by something in the distance just out of view of the camera.

The Fortnite Fracture event is set to begin this Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3pm CT. The event is expected to last around 40 minutes, with downtime for the following season happening immediately after.