New Fortnite teaser suggests Chapter 2, season 4 will feature Thor | Dot Esports

The Norse God of Thunder is more than likely making his way into Fortnite.

There’s a new teaser for Fortnite Chapter two, season four, and it’s as cryptic as ever.

“The Herald has found The Island,” the teaser reads. “The prelude to War has begun. Experience Part 1 in-game now.”

The Twitter post features an image of the Marvel hero and Norse mythological god Thor. The official account of Thor replied to Fortnite’s Twitter post too, asking what realm the teaser was in.

8.27.2020

Earlier teasers indicate that the upcoming season will be Marvel-themed. The release date for the new season is Aug. 27, according to a blog post from Epic Games.

This isn’t the first crossover between Marvel and Fortnite. The game previously featured a mode where players could become Thanos and another where players wielded the weapons of the most famous Avengers. The new season appears to be more narratively-driven than previous crossovers, and the teasers would indicate that it has something to do with Thor and the Bifrost.

Leaks indicate that there will be several Marvel-themed skins coming in the next update. This also wouldn’t be a first for Fortnite, since the game has several skins from the Marvel movies in the game already, including Black Widow, Captain America, Deadpool, and Star-Lord. There’s also a crossover with DC’s Aquaman, which came out during season three.

Fortnite has been nothing but impressive in terms of content updates. Every other day, it seems like there’s something new being added to Fortnite, whether it’s map changes, item updates, or new skins. While this may frustrate more competitive-minded players, it’s great for Fortnite’s massive casual fanbase, and the game’s in-game events are second to none.