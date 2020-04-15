New Fortnite leak reveals X-Men and X-Force skins | Dot Esports

Today’s 12.40 Fortnite update has already been data mined to find new skins. And fans of Marvel Comics and mutants will be very happy to see what’s coming.

Fortnite data miner and leaker Lucas7yoshi found skins for Domino, Cable, and Psylocke within 12.40’s files. This looks to be a further extension of the Deadpool partnership between Epic and Marvel, because all three of these characters have been connected to him in the past.

this is a bundle pic.twitter.com/FwTbZSqCf8 — Lucas7yoshi // leeaks (@Lucas7yoshi) April 15, 2020

Lucas7yoshi says that the three characters will be part of a bundle in the Fortnite store, although he did not mention a price. It looks like they will be getting some back blings and harvesting tools, too.

Another post by the leaker revealed an X-Force style option for Deadpool, which swaps his red and black color scheme for a gray and black one that he traditionally wore for his X-Force adventures.

Fortnite’s crossover skins have been a huge hit in the past, featuring partnerships with everything from the Avengers, Batman, John Wick, and more.

Stay tuned to the Fortnite store over the coming days and weeks to see when and if these skins are up for sale.