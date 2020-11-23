Modding support could be coming to Fortnite, according to data miners | Dot Esports

Fortnite fans can likely expect modding support in the future since data miners have found files referencing “user-created plugins.” It’s unclear how much players will be able to mod the game, but they should be able to create custom content at some point.

Modding allows users to change certain aspects of a game to create unique game modes or experiences that they can share with their friends. Fortnite already features a creative mode, but mods would allow fans to take their ideas a step further.

Fortnite data miner Lucas7yoshi said last night that modding support will be coming to Fortnite and followed that up this morning with evidence. There are several plugins in the files with permissions that indicate players will be able to create them as they please. The plugins also have randomly generated names, which means many can be made without issue.

But it’s unclear how much players will be able to change the game. The mods might limit players to scripting events or working with existing assets, but this still opens up many possibilities for fans.

Other games, such as Minecraft, have extensive modding communities that change the game in dozens of ways. Players can download custom skins for their character and world or introduce new materials or mechanics into the game itself. Fortnite fans would likely enjoy this creative freedom and it could help keep the game fresh.

The leaks don’t indicate when modding will be introduced to Fortnite or what it will allow fans to create. Fans will have to wait for an official announcement from Epic Games about the reported feature.