Millennials pick on zoomers for not knowing Dragon Ball Z terms in Fortnite

Goku’s famous signature attack is now an obtainable weapon in Fortnite. And while many millennials might rejoice at the notion, it has led to some awkward moments for younger players who maybe missed the height of Dragon Ball Z’s popularity.

The Kamehameha is an attack that involves the charging of one’s ki into their cupped hands. Once charged up, the attack can be used to shoot a beam of energy at enemies. And for any Dragon Ball Z fan, the motion is well-known.

Since being added to Fortnite as a part of a Dragon Ball Z-related promotion, the Kamehameha has been largely seen as an overpowered tool for decimating opponents and the zoomers have picked up on that. But some haven’t picked up on how to say the phrase.

Twitch stream NobletOfU picked out a couple of especially funny pronunciations of the word, one of which almost sounds like it could be misconstrued as someone saying “call me your momma.” Traditionally, the phrase is pronounced “Kahh-maye-Haah-maye-ha.”

Though some younger fans might be struggling to pick up on the DBZ lingo, the nostalgia bomb that Fortnite dropped last week has turned the heads of some creators who previously stepped away from the game.

TimTheTatman last week went back to Fortnite to test out the powerful beam alongside his old friend Ninja, and the resulting overpowered shenanigans were everything the father in his 30s wanted out of the DBZ x Fortnite experience to be.