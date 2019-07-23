Lazarus signs 6 Fortnite World Cup players, including Crimz

Lazarus is adding six Fortnite: Battle Royale World Cup-bound players ahead of the $30 million tournament this weekend, the organization announced today.

The players include Jaden “Wolfiez” Ashman, Brandon “Hornet” Faraj, Jordan “Crimz” Herzog, Dave “Rojo” Jong, Nate “Kreo” Kou, and Tanner “Legedien” Young, who all come from different parts of the world to join Lazarus, a division of Tiidal Gaming Group Inc.

“Merely qualifying for such an event is a huge accomplishment as the players competing are amongst the best in the world,” Tiidal Gaming president David Brisson said. “We have some of the top international talent on Team Lazarus and it’s going to be pretty cool to be alongside our team as they go head-to-head with the top teams globally to take their place on the podium.”

Lazarus’ new players will be competing in the solo and duos portions of the tournament featuring the top 100 competitors who qualified to compete for their share of the $30 million prize pool.

The Fortnite World Cup will take place from July 26 to 28.