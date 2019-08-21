On Aug. 21 and 22, 160 of the world’s top streamers and competitive players will compete in the Twitch Rivals Fortnite Showdown, which features a $400,000 prize pool.

The tournament will be played in several game modes, including Duos, Squads, and Creative. Twitch partners and affiliate streamers will battle in head-to-head competitions, with the end goal of proving they are better than the rest.

Fortnite on Twitter Tune in tomorrow as 160 Twitch Streamers aim to take home a piece of the $400,000 prize pool in the Twitch Rivals: Fortnite Showdown. Show starts at 1PM PT over at https://t.co/XQI0ovHdzp

Players

As is the case with Twitch Rivals tournaments, the Fortnite Showdown will have some of the most popular and talented streamers in the world competing against each other.

Players from FaZe, including Danny “Dubs” Walsh and Nicholas “Thiefs” Smorto, will go up against the likes of Thomas “72hrs” Mulligan and Ryan “Chap” Chaplo, among many other talented individuals.

Stream

Fans can watch Twitch Rivals Fortnite Showdown via any of the players’ personal streams or the Twitch Rivals channel.

Schedule

On both Aug. 21 and 22, games will begin at 3pm CT.