How to watch Fortnite’s Risky Reels showing of Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker scene

It’s almost time to grab your popcorn and blankets for Fortnite’s showing of an exclusive Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker scene.

Epic Games has teamed up with Disney to bring fans a teaser for the upcoming Star Wars film today. The showing will feature an exclusive scene from the next entry in the sci-fi franchise and will take place at the Risky Reels theater located in Fortnite’s map. Director J.J. Abrams will also be involved in the showing, although to what extent remains unknown.

Fortnite on Twitter Live from Risky Reels Fortnite Presents: #StarWarsTheRiseOfSkywalker exclusive scene premiere. Watch it live on December 14. Doors open at 1:30 PM ET, show begins at 2 PM ET. You won’t want to miss this 👀

For those who want to attend the clip’s premiere as it happens, doors open at 12:30pm CT. The movie won’t start until 1pm CT, however, although fans may want to arrive at the Risky Reels theater early to get a good seat.

To further celebrate the movie’s upcoming release, Epic Games released three skins resembling Rey, Finn, and a Sith Trooper for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Fortnite store earlier in the week. Similarly, the Fortnite developer added both a First Order TIE Fighter glider and Rey’s Quarterstaff pickaxe for 800 V-Bucks, while adding a Riot Control Baton pickaxe for 1,200 V-Bucks.

The Risky Reels showing will serve as just a taste of what’s to come when Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker releases in theaters on Dec. 20.