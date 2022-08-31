Every week or so, Fortnite will pose new challenges to its players that put their skills to the test and gives them a new way to earn experience.

As Epic Games gets ready to end Chapter Three, season three, the company is implementing new wild weeks that unvault special weapons for a limited time and offers players challenges around them. One of the Phantasm Week challenges is proving difficult.

Here’s all you need to know about how to remain shrouded from a single Shadow Bomb for 10 seconds in Fortnite.

How to remain shrouded from a single Shadow Bomb for 10 seconds from one Shadow Bomb in Fortnite

Fortnite recently started Phantasm Week, which unvaulted stealth items like the Suppressed SMG and Rifle as well as the Shadow Bomb. Players can find the Shadow Bomb by looking in chests, ground loot, and in supply drops. Finding the Shadow Bomb is easy compared to the quest that asks the player to stay shrouded for 10 seconds.

According to a YouTuber Goblin Griff, all the player needs to do is find a nearby mountain that has a grey texture on a downhill slope. Activate the Shadow Bomb at the bottom of the hill and then begin to double jump and bounce off the side of the mountain. It may take a couple of tries, but eventually, you’ll bounce off the mountain enough to maintain your shadow for 10 seconds.

With this being one of the harder challenges of Phantasm Week, players should have an easier time completing the others. With Phantasm Week ending on Sep. 7, players have exactly a week left to complete the challenge.