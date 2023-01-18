Fortnite is constantly looking for new ways to engage its players, usually through seasonal and weekly quests that take advantage of all the new items added to the game. One of this week’s quests asks players to tag a lot of enemies in a single match, so it’s important to know how to do so. You can either do it with the ping function or use the new Falcon Scout likely meant for this quest.

You’ll need to mark 10 different enemies, so it’s important to ensure that you can ping them from afar. You won’t need to defeat them, so just get your pings in and make it away to ping more somewhere else.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to mark enemies in Fortnite.

What’s the best way to mark enemies in Fortnite?

Image via Epic Games

You can mark enemies individually using the ping button, but this would take a long time and would likely involve you getting put in danger. Instead, you should either use the Capture Points or the Falcon Scout drone. The Capture Points are great for pinging enemies at the start of the game when everyone lands at a POI, but the Falcon Scout will provide you with consistent results throughout.

You can find a Falcon Scout on the ground or in regular chests, Oathbound chests, and supply drops. Once you find one and get it to fly, you can press the prompted button for the Falcon to let out a loud “caw” that will ping all of the enemies in a certain radius. This will also give players a tip-off about where your drone is, so maybe pull it back once you tag enough enemies.

If you use a Capture Point to tag a bunch of enemies at the start of the game and finish strong with multiple targets marked by your Falcon Scout, you should be able to complete the quest. That’s all you need to know about how to mark enemies quickly in Fortnite.