How to hunt 10 Wildlife in a single Fortnite match

Veteran fans of Epic Games’ battle royale, Fortnite, may remember the introduction of wildlife back in Chapter 2 Season 6. While initially only an aesthetic addition to Fortnite’s ever-growing map, both the population and function of the wild have changed over time. Now, sources of healing and mobility, wildlife around the shrinking map are now the subject of a weekly challenge.

Recently, Fortnite released its latest batch of in-game challenges. Foremost among the challenges encourages players to track down and hunt 10 members of the game’s wildlife population in a single match. For doing so, players will be rewarded with a hefty chunk of XP, coming out to 16,000 XP.

The Fortnite map hosts a wide array of species scattered throughout the various regions. If you are unsure of where to go to find the best hunting spots, look no further. This is everything you need to know about hunting wildlife in Fortnite.

Where to find Wildlife in Fortnite

There are several locations across Fortnite’s map with a high density of wildlife populations. The most notable location to find wildlife is around Anvil Square, wherein boars, chickens, frogs, wolfs, and crows often spawn. While it may take some time to farm the area, this is the best spot if players want to stick to one location in order to complete the challenge.

Players should be on the lookout for Sky Jellies, a recent introduction to Fortnite’s wildlife. Sky Jellies typically travel in packs of anywhere from two to six, making them an excellent target if you are lucky enough to stumble across a pod. Players should note that Jellies fall to the ground and explode after being slain, so taking these creatures on from a distance is highly recommended.

To better identify animals or other applicable creatures from a distance, players should turn on visual sound effects in Fortnite. With this option enabled, players should be able to see footsteps along with hearing audio queues to better track down wildlife. For the hunt, it is recommended that players use an SMG or Assault Rifle as some enemies have close-range attacks.