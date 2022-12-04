Fortnite Chapter Four, season one, is upon us with a launch date of Dec. 4. With the chapter hitting the live servers, the Fortnite community has gotten fresh cosmetics, back blinks, revamped island map, and so many more exciting features that are just waiting to be unlocked.

One of the more interesting skins coming to Fortnite with this chapter is the Geralt of Rivia skin from The Witcher series. Currently, the Geralt skin is the only known bonus skin, and more could follow in the form of Mr. Beat, Hulk, and My Hero Academia skins, depending on how Epic decides to roll them out.

Since Geralt of Riva is currently the only known secret Battle pass skin, we will go over how you can collect this one-of-kind skin and add it to your vast collection.

How to get the secret Battle pass skin

To get the Geralt of Rivia skin in Fortnite, you’ll need to buy the Battle pass for 950 V-Bucks. If you are a member of Fortnite Crew, you’ll get the Battle pass for free.

Since the Witcher is not a part of the main Battle pass, you’ll need to wait 65 days since the release of Chapter Four, season one to get your hands on this secret skin. Currently, there’s no price tag next to this skin so you’ll need to wait 65 days to learn the skin’s price in Battle stars.

Other than the skin, you can get Geralt of Rivia loading screen, Weapons of the Witcher back blink, Muscle Memory spray, Igni sign emote, and Witcher’s Steel Sword. If you go to the Witcher page in the lobby, you’ll notice that there are two pages and there is in fact another Witcher-themed skin coming in 86 days. This means we might see Jaskier, Yennifer, or even Ciri join Geralt on the island and give him a hand while fighting monsters.