How to get the Crescent Shroom pickaxe in Fortnite

You may have already earned it without even knowing.

As a part of the Fungus King set, the rare harvesting tool called the Crescent Shroom is one pivotal cosmetic Fortnite players will want in their inventory if they intend to appear as fungal royalty.

With a purple shaft that leads up to a crescent-shaped ax blade, the item will perfectly complement the purple and pink mushroom-themed Madcap outfit and Bello Bag back bling.

While the item will eventually be available for purchase in the game’s store, you may have already earned it without even realizing it.

As thanks for everyone’s patience during the December login issues, we’ll be kicking off a Power Leveling Weekend from 1/7 @ 7 PM to 1/10 @ 7 AM ET and granting everyone who logged in during Winterfest the new Crescent Shroom Pickaxe before it arrives in the Shop later! pic.twitter.com/d2xiIDnyl2 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 5, 2022

Yesterday, Fortnite’s official Twitter posted that it’s giving anyone who played during the game’s Winterfest event a Crescent Shroom pickaxe automatically in their account. That means if you’ve logged in at all between Dec. 16 at 8am CT and today at 8am CT, you’ll get the pickaxe without having to spend any of your V-Bucks.

The decision to give players the pickaxe comes following login issues that the game had in December. Fortnite’s post said the pickaxe is being rewarded as “thanks for everyone’s patience.”

Along with the free pickaxe, Fortnite is also giving players a Power Leveling Weekend running from tomorrow evening until the morning of Monday, Jan. 10. That will give players a chance to catch up on XP if they happened to miss out on any due to the game’s technical issues.

If you didn’t play during the Winterfest, you’ll still be able to get the Crescent Shroom pickaxe, but you’ll have to purchase it from the store. Epic has not announced exactly when it will be available for purchase, though.