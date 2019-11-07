How to find the hidden letter “N” in Fortnite Chapter 2

The fifth week of Fortnite Chapter Two, season one has arrived, which means there’s a whole new mission for players to complete.

Each weekly mission includes 11 different challenges, and once players complete eight, they’re rewarded with a secret loading screen.

Every loading screen for season one of Fortnite Chapter Two will reveal the location for a hidden letter. By the end of the season, players will have to find eight different letters that spell Fortnite.

Image via Epic Games

Week five’s mission, The Lowdown, will take players outside of Holly Hedges to locate the hidden letter “N.”

The loading screen for week five shows the letter “N” hanging on the wall inside an outpost.

Check out the location below to know exactly where to find the hidden letter.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Amanda Zelauskas

Once you enter the hangar, the letter will be sitting on top of two yellow barrels.

Remember, you won’t be able to locate the hidden letter unless you’ve completed eight out of 11 challenges within The Lowdown mission.