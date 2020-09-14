How to find Gorgers in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 4 | Dot Esports

Galactus started sending his drones to the Fortnite map in the latest patch that was released this past week. And this week, there are a few challenges that require you to locate them.

Called Gorgers, these dangerous red and black drones don’t have any set spawn location and require players to have nimble feet to get to them.

After any match of Fortnite starts, Gorgers appear in a location shortly after a beam of red light strikes down from the sky. The red light lasts just a few seconds, so it’s important for players to start a match by dropping in a location that gives them a good view of the sky.

Ideally, players will want to find a location that they can quickly move from as well since these Gorgers will be highly sought after.

The Gorgers themselves don’t have any challenges this week, but players are tasked with eliminating the smaller drones that Gorgers spawn called Gatherers.

On top of eliminating Gatherers, players can pick up a recently eliminated Gatherer and use it as a weapon. One of the other challenges this week is to do 10,000 damage with a deactivated Gatherer.

Since players will be looking to complete their weekly challenges, it could be tough to get any alone time with a Gorger this week. But even if you do, the drone has some abilities to beware of.

For starters, you won’t be able to damage it by shooting anywhere you’d like. Gorgers only take damage when shot in the eye or the glowing yellow part of their body that’s only exposed when they’re deploying Gatherer drones.

In terms of attacks, Gorgers will charge up a red beam that locks onto a player. If you keep enough space between yourself and the Gorger, you shouldn’t have too much trouble dodging the beam, but using some sort of line-of-sight or a hill could help.

Additionally, if not taken care of, Gatherers will start attacking you as well, so it’s probably a good idea to take them out even if you’ve completed your weekly challenges.

Using a deactivated Gatherer drone as a weapon against a Gorger could prove to be lucrative too if your aim isn’t strong. For some reason, the deactivated Gatherer weapons can deal damage to a Gorger even if you don’t hit them in the eye or exposed shoulder area.