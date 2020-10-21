How to find and eat candy in Fortnite: Fortnitemares 2020 | Dot Esports

You'll need to eat 25 pieces of candy to complete the challenge.

Trick or treat?

Fortnitemares has returned to the Fortnite island, bringing back the beloved Halloween event.

As always, there’s a list of challenges to complete and unique Halloween-inspired rewards to unlock.

This year, buckets of colorful candy can be found on the island in any named location.

To find and eat the candy, head over to Holly Hedges or Sweaty Sands, for instance, and search for buckets outside of houses.

Break the buckets with your pickaxe and you’ll be rewarded with candy. There are jelly beans, candy corns, and hop drops.

To eat the candy, you’ll first have to take damage—no matter if it’s self-inflicted or from an enemy player. Once you’ve taken damage, eat the candy and to increase your health and armor.

All in all, you’ll need to eat 25 pieces of candy to complete the challenge. You can do this over the course of several matches.