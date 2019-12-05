How to earn drops while watching the Fortnite Champion Series finals for Chapter 2, season one

The finals for the Chapter Two, season one Fortnite Champion Series will kick off on Friday, Dec. 6 and fans can earn exclusive rewards by watching their favorite players.

Epic Games posted a competitive blog today, informing fans that there will be two cosmetic items available to earn by watching FNCS streams on Dec. 6 and 7.

Fans will be able to earn an FNCS Chapter Two, season one spray and banner by watching approved Twitch channels and linking their Epic accounts with Twitch.

To earn the rewards, make sure your account is linked by using this walkthrough link by Epic.

Once your accounts are linked, there will be a visual alert that you have drops enabled.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Here’s the full list of approved Twitch channels that will support FNCS drops:

Europe

NA East

NA West

Brazil

Middle East

Oceania

Asia

Tune in during the finals for a chance to earn the FNCS banner and spray.