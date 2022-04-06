How to destroy Road Barriers with the Cow Catcher or Armored Battle Bus in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 2

Get on or get out the way.

That pesky Imagined Order has really made a mess of things on the island in Fortnite Chapter Three, season two. Their army has deployed airships and tanks, occupied landmarks with soldiers, and most annoyingly of all, has placed a plethora of Road Barriers on the main roads.

Most of these Road Barriers are located on the main roads right outside named landmarks, but they’re also next to IO checkpoints scattered across the island. They’re a pain to drive through unless you have the right equipment or the right vehicle. Thankfully, doing so is part of the Resistance quest line, so you have a reason to equip a vehicle with a Cow Catcher or pick up the Armored Battle Bus to do so.

Here’s how.

How to destroy Road Barriers with the Cow Catcher or Armored Battle Bus in Fortnite Chapter Three, season two

Image via Epic Games

Only vehicles with a Cow Catcher attached to them can break Road Barriers, which means you must equip a vehicle with one or grab the Armored Battle Bus that already has one attached. Cow Catchers are throwable vehicle mods that can be picked up from any Red Toolbox, which are found in virtually every garage, gas station, IO checkpoint, IO airship, and can also be found as floor loot.

Once you have a Cow Catcher in your inventory, select it, then throw it at a vehicle to attach it, just like you’d do with tires. The Cow Catcher will stack on a vehicle with tires already equipped. The Cow Catcher will attach to any drivable vehicle except for an IO tank.

Players can also drop into Sanctuary and grab the Armored Battle Bus to use on Road Barriers. It is located on the eastern side of the Sanctuary, on a dirt road facing north.

