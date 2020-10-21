How to consume items and heal as a Shadow in Fortnite: Fortnitemares 2020 | Dot Esports

Epic Games has added a new feature to Fortnite with the 2020 Fortnitemares event. From Oct. 21 to Nov. 3, players are transformed to Shadows when they die in Solos, Duos, or Squads and can attack other players with new abilities.

Shadows can’t use weapons or shields and have just 100 health, but they can consume items to regain health after taking damage. The fun in it is that the consumables aren’t limited to food. Shadows can consume anything, such as weapons, ammo, health kits, and chug jugs.

Pretty much anything that can be found on the floor, in a chest, or an ammo box can be eaten. To consume an item in Shadow form, just interact with it to eat it as you would normally do. It’ll only heal a small amount of health, but this ability can also be used to complete one of the event’s challenges.

One of the Fortnitemares 2020 challenges is to consume a Legendary loot item while in Shadow form. You’ll have to depend on luck to find a Legendary item, however, since they’re rare to find.

Shadows have four abilities to use in the game: Dash, Shadow Jump, Slash and Scream. All of these abilities can be used to track and attack other players. No backstabbing other Shadows, though. They can only attack the living.

Don’t forget to consume your items to survive and complete these challenges before the event ends on Nov. 3.