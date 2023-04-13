How to complete the Fortnite Coachella Discord quest

Note: Epic Games removed the Coachella Discord quest from Fortnite prior to the Coachella event.

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royale games in the world right now because Epic Games is unafraid to use the hottest new apps and technology to improve its community. As part of a new quest inspired by Coachella, players will need to join the game’s Discord and connect it to their Epic Games account to get special rewards.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to complete the second-year Fortnite Coachella Discord quests.

How to get the Fortnite Coachella Discord quest rewards

As with previous Fortnite Discord quests, you’ll need to connect your Discord and Epic Games account to get the rewards by doing the following:

Enter an official Fortnite Discord server, or add the Fortnite bot to your personal Discord

In the Fortnite Discord, look at the Coachella quest page

Click the “Start” button in the channel

You’ll need to link your Epic Games account here, so make sure you know your login info

Once connected, you’ll receive your first task in Discord

Complete one task for the Coachella Island banner icon

Complete three tasks for the Head in the Cloud emoticon

You’ll need to connect your Epic Games account to Discord, so make you’re comfortable with that and it’s connected to any consoles you want to play on. You can do this through the Epic Games website by creating an account and then going to the “Apps and Accounts” page on the left sidebar of the Account page.