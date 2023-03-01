How to complete Encrypted Quest ‘Decrypt the Signal Beneath the Snowbank’ in Fortnite

The final weeks of Fortnite Chapter Four, season one have turned into a stage for a puzzle party where players don’t receive proper quest explanations. Instead of clear directions, Cipher quests come with codes that need decrypting.

Deciphering encrypted quests in Fortnite might take a long time at first, but once you crack the formula, the process becomes a fun and quick puzzle. In the second stage of the Cipher quests, players will be tasked to “Decrypt the Signal Beneath the Snowbank,” which will be followed by a code “12.18.15.5.14.25. 14.4.2.22.”

How do you complete the Encrypted Quest “Decrypt the Signal Beneath the Snowbank” in Fortnite?

Players will need to head to Lonely Labs to complete the second Encrypted quest in Fortnite. When you decipher “12.18.15.5.14.25. 14.4.2.22,” the code will point you to Lonely Labs, where you’ll search for an orange shipping container with an open door.

Enter the container and interact with the computer inside. Once you do that, the quest will be completed and you’ll be ready for the next stage.

If you’re looking to decrypt future quests by yourself, you’ll need an additional code, “0.3.1.0.2.0.2.3,” which you will use to make subtractions. When you receive a quest code, you must subtract the numbers in the second code from the first one to find out which letters they correspond to in the alphabet.

The computer inside the orange container will mark the end of the second stage for the Cipher quests, and there’s also a third one that players will need to complete.