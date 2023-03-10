How much XP is needed for each level in Fortnite Chapter 4, season 2

Fortnite Chapter Four, season two is finally here and many players can’t wait to hop back onto the island for the first time. As with every other season, players will be able to immediately begin earning progress through the battle pass. However, many are curious about how much experience they will need to grind to hit new levels.

Fortunately, players in Fortnite MEGA won’t have to worry about anything too different than previous seasons when it comes to XP.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how much experience you’ll need for each level on the battle pass in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two.

How much battle pass experience is needed per level in Fortnite MEGA?

Fortnite MEGA isn’t too different in how it approaches the battle pass, with players needing to earn (amount) of XP per level all the way through 200. This means players will need to complete a handful of challenges each week to be able to earn one level. There will likely be plenty of opportunities to earn enough levels throughout the season.

Epic has been getting better in recent seasons by providing players with plenty of opportunities inside the main Battle Royale and Creative modes to earn experience.

As always, players can also take part in the Save the World mode to earn multiple levels every day if they’re dedicated enough. Regardless, players can rest easy knowing the battle pass experience required is similar to past seasons.