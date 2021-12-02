How long is a Fortnite chapter?

Fortnite helped to popularize the season-based battle pass system for monetizing free-to-play games over the past few years. And along with having seasons, anyone who’s played the battle royale will notice that the game has “chapters” as well.

Chapters in Fortnite serve as a way for the game’s developer, Epic Games, to divide up content and make significant updates to its map and lore. But new chapters happen much less frequently than seasons or any other changes to the game.

Since the introduction of Fortnite’s battle royale in late 2017, there have only been three “chapters,” with the third and the most recent set to be launched this month.

The first chapter in Fortnite lasted 10 seasons and spanned September 2017 to October 2019.

Fortnite Chapter Two, which began in early October 2019, has had eight seasons and is set to end early this month.

While the exact number of seasons that are due to be in a given chapter doesn’t appear to be predetermined, Epic so far has been relatively consistent with how long chapters are in terms of calendar time.

Each Fortnite chapter thus far has lasted slightly more than two years.

With Chapter Three expected to begin in just a week or two, players should expect to be playing Chapter Three content until late 2023 or early 2024 if Epic continues the content trajectory that it’s set a precedent for.