Here are the notes and updates for Fortnite v21.50

After the usual maintenance, Epic Games has shared the patch notes for the v21.50 update. The update includes a wide variety of changes, including unvaulted weapons, quests, skins, and even a returning competitive game mode.

Shadow of Phantasm Week

Shadow of Phantasm is the next level-up pack that starts on Aug 30 at 8am CT and ends on Sept. 7 at 8am CT. With Shadow of Phantasm Week, we’ll see the return of Suppressed Assault Rifle, Suppressed SMG, Shadow Bomb, and Shield Bubble. Suppressed Assault Rifles and Suppressed SMGs will be up for grabs from the ground and Chests, and Shadow Bombs and Shield Bubbles from the ground, Chests, and Supply Drops. On top of that, there will be special quests rewarding the most skilled players with these unvaulted weapons.

Fortnite x Dragon Ball

Even though the Dragon Ball event has come to an end in Fortnite, Capsule Corp will stay in the game for a while longer. Besides, the Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) will still spawn on the map, but at a slower rate.

Imposters vaulted

Our beloved Imposters mode is being vaulted with update v21.50 to make room for other Fortnite projects that will hopefully soon see the light of day. Still, Impostors Prefabs and Prop Galleries will remain available in Creative.

Late Game Arena returns

The competitive Fortnite game mode that follows the same principles as any other Fortnite tournament is officially making its return. Featuring 60 incredibly talented and experienced Fortnite players, Late Game Arena will, without a shadow of a doubt, be an amazing experience that shouldn’t be skipped.

Zero Build Arena removed

Epic’s latest experiment, Zero Build Arena is getting removed with the v21.50 update. Although adrenaline-packed adventure won’t stay in the game, we’re hoping to see it again soon.

Major bugfixes