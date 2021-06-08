Here are all the new challenges added in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7 update v17.00 | Dot Esports

There is plenty to do.

Fortnite is about to receive its latest update patch v17.00 signifying the launch of Chapter 2, season 7. Along with this update are a bunch of new quests for players to complete and earn themselves some rewards.

Thanks to Fortnite leakers and data miners, we already have a chance to take a look at the challenges for the first new weeks of this latest season.

In a post by leaker iFireMonkey they show there will be seven Epic Quests available each week, and 10 legendary quests when the update rolls out later today.

Here are the quests for week one.

Collect different weapon types

Search chests at Steamy Stacks or Craggy Cliffs

Deal damage with the Pulse Rifle

Elimination with the Rail Gun

Accept a quest from a payphone

Upgrade weapons at upgrade benches

Buy a shield potion from a Mending Machine



Similarly, here are the seven quests available in week two.

Search chests at Crony Complex or Lazy Lake

Explosive damage to opponent structures

Collect spray cans from warehouses in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park

Destry equipment at satellite stations

Search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner

Visit different damned locations in a single match

Enter a UFO

Here are the Legendary Quests you’ll be able to work through when the patch launches.

Converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreakflower, Riot, or Bushranger

Collect Stone from the Aftermath

Collect different IO tech weapons

Interact with Bunker Jonesy’s conspiracy board

Place rubber ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park, and Believer Beach

Interact with a dead drop in Weeping Woods

Step onto a body scanner

Converse with Rich Sanchez, Rook, Marigold, Maven, or Special Forces

Deal Damage with IO tech weapons

Damage an IO guard

These quests should be more than enough to help you score some bonus XP and work your way through the Battle Pass until the next update in a few week’s time.