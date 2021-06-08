Here are all the new challenges added in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7 update v17.00 | Dot Esports

Fortnite is about to receive its latest update patch v17.00 signifying the launch of Chapter 2, season 7. Along with this update are a bunch of new quests for players to complete and earn themselves some rewards.
Thanks to Fortnite leakers and data miners, we already have a chance to take a look at the challenges for the first new weeks of this latest season.
In a post by leaker iFireMonkey they show there will be seven Epic Quests available each week, and 10 legendary quests when the update rolls out later today.
Here are the quests for week one.
- Collect different weapon types
- Search chests at Steamy Stacks or Craggy Cliffs
- Deal damage with the Pulse Rifle
- Elimination with the Rail Gun
- Accept a quest from a payphone
- Upgrade weapons at upgrade benches
- Buy a shield potion from a Mending Machine
Similarly, here are the seven quests available in week two.
- Search chests at Crony Complex or Lazy Lake
- Explosive damage to opponent structures
- Collect spray cans from warehouses in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park
- Destry equipment at satellite stations
- Search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner
- Visit different damned locations in a single match
- Enter a UFO
Here are the Legendary Quests you’ll be able to work through when the patch launches.
- Converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreakflower, Riot, or Bushranger
- Collect Stone from the Aftermath
- Collect different IO tech weapons
- Interact with Bunker Jonesy’s conspiracy board
- Place rubber ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park, and Believer Beach
- Interact with a dead drop in Weeping Woods
- Step onto a body scanner
- Converse with Rich Sanchez, Rook, Marigold, Maven, or Special Forces
- Deal Damage with IO tech weapons
- Damage an IO guard
These quests should be more than enough to help you score some bonus XP and work your way through the Battle Pass until the next update in a few week’s time.