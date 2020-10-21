 Here are all the Fortnitemares 2020 challenges and rewards | Dot Esports

Here are all the Fortnitemares 2020 challenges and rewards

There are nine challenges to enjoy in Fortnite's Halloween event this year.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Fortnite‘s Halloween event is here. Players have a chance to complete the Fortnitemares 2020: Midas’ Revenge challenges and receive some spooky treats.

You have a little over a week to do everything from today, Oct. 21, to Nov. 3. The challenges are all Halloween-themed actions that vary from flying in a Witch Broom, eliminating shadows, and exploring Witch Shacks.

Here’s the full list of all the Fortnitemares 2020 challenges:

  • Become a Shadow
  • Travel 100 meters on a Witch Broom
  • Eat Candy
  • Deal damage with a Possessed Vehicle
  • Detect players as a Shadow
  • Eliminate Shadow Midas
  • Eliminate shadows as Player
  • Visit Different Witch Shacks
  • Consume legendary loot as a Shadow

By completing these challenges, players unlock several cosmetic items as rewards, including the Smash O’-Lantern Pickaxe, the Bobo Back Bling, and much more. Players can also explore the haunted islands to uncover a code and receive Midas’ Shadow Wrap.

Players will have a different island to explore every day until Oct. 24. After exploring all of them, you’ll find a 20-digit code to unlock Midas’ Shadow Wrap.

There are also other items you can find laying around the island, like the Pumpkin Rocket Launcher, the Fiend Hunter Crossbow, a Witch Broom, and candy.