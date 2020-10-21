Here are all the Fortnitemares 2020 challenges and rewards | Dot Esports

There are nine challenges to enjoy in Fortnite's Halloween event this year.

Fortnite‘s Halloween event is here. Players have a chance to complete the Fortnitemares 2020: Midas’ Revenge challenges and receive some spooky treats.

You have a little over a week to do everything from today, Oct. 21, to Nov. 3. The challenges are all Halloween-themed actions that vary from flying in a Witch Broom, eliminating shadows, and exploring Witch Shacks.

Here’s the full list of all the Fortnitemares 2020 challenges:

Become a Shadow

Travel 100 meters on a Witch Broom

Eat Candy

Deal damage with a Possessed Vehicle

Detect players as a Shadow

Eliminate Shadow Midas

Eliminate shadows as Player

Visit Different Witch Shacks

Consume legendary loot as a Shadow

By completing these challenges, players unlock several cosmetic items as rewards, including the Smash O’-Lantern Pickaxe, the Bobo Back Bling, and much more. Players can also explore the haunted islands to uncover a code and receive Midas’ Shadow Wrap.

Image via Epic Games Image via Epic Games Image via Epic Games

Players will have a different island to explore every day until Oct. 24. After exploring all of them, you’ll find a 20-digit code to unlock Midas’ Shadow Wrap.

There are also other items you can find laying around the island, like the Pumpkin Rocket Launcher, the Fiend Hunter Crossbow, a Witch Broom, and candy.