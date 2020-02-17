Here are all of the teasers for Fortnite: Chapter 2, season 2 so far

Fortnite’s new season is just days away and Epic Games has started to tease it in some cool ways in both the real world and on Twitter.

The golden theme of the imagery and the mention of agents, a vault, and access cards have been consistent throughout many of the teases. It’s anyone’s guess what they mean, but the wait to find out what’s going on will end soon.

So far, Epic has posted two official teasers on Twitter. Both of them have to do with a transmission being intercepted and include redacted information.

The first image doesn’t have much going on. It simply shows a gold handprint and teases the season’s start date of Feb. 20, 2020, which has been known for a while.

Posted two hours later, the second teaser image is a bit more interesting. It appears to show something being blurred out along with what looks like puzzle pieces of some kind. This might be an ARG of sorts, with more clues being given with each teaser image.

Epic has also teased the new season with video ads around the world. These video teasers contain the Fortnite logo and imagery, along with a phone number. When the numbers have been called, short messages could be heard.

Twitter account @FNLeaksAndInfo has compiled a list of all of the locations, along with their phone numbers, and the messages that have been posted. The messages can also be seen below:

“Yes sir, the agents were called. Card to access the safe purchased.”

“Agency recruitment drive is a go. Happy hunting, agents. Agents, oil rig operation is a go.”

“During ID scanning, access denied, agency communication was interrupted.”

“Hiding places were detected, traces were found in the Agent E region, the dormant time was over.”

“Acolyte spot. Agent, you are mobilizing.”

“Explosive specialist, do not attack! The purpose of the mission has changed, return to the base.”

This article will be updated with more teasers as they’re posted.