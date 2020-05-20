Here are all the leaked skins and cosmetics in Fortnite v12.60 | Dot Esports

Fortnite v12.60 is finally here.

The battle royale’s latest patch brings a slew of changes to the game, including weapon balance, new overtime challenges, and updates to the doomsday device.

But like any Fortnite patch, skins will also be making an appearance. This time, Epic Games is prioritizing balance over cosmetics. But that hasn’t stopped the devs from adding a few new skins, pickaxes, gliders, and wraps here and there.

Despite the patch going live today, though, the new cosmetics have yet to be officially unveiled. Luckily, trusty data miners have been digging and have provided fans with everything they need.

Here are all of the leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite v12.60.

Skins

Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via VastBlast Image via Lucas7yoshi

Skins – extra style options

Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi

Backbling

Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi

Wraps

Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi

Loading screens

Image via Lucas7yoshi Image via Lucas7yoshi

Pickaxe

Image via Lucas7yoshi

Glider