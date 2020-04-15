There won't be any returning explosives, at least for now.

Weeks after disabling grenades in Fortnite due to several bugs, Epic Games has confirmed the throwable weapons will not be making a return to competitive modes, at least not this season.

This comes from Epic community coordinator EmptyTux, who responded to a Reddit thread talking about the broken item being added back into the game before the Fortnite Champion Series Finals on April 19.

However, EmptyTux completely shut down the concerns, saying, “Grenades will remain disabled in competitive playlists to maintain loot pool consistency for the duration of this season’s FNCS.”

The removal of grenades was implemented because Fortnite players found a way to bypass the inventory number and throw more grenades then they were actually carrying at one time. And outside of the competitive mode, the item caused issues in Creative due to players launching an infinite amount of them at other players.

Players would need to be playing on PC and implement several setting changes in order to use the exploit, but the bug was ruining player experience across the board and the item was removed on March 31.

And though EmptyTux did say the item won’t be added back in this season, all bets are off once the next competitive season starts. If Epic feels like they have fixed and balanced the item enough to add it back in, players can expect to be chucking explosives again in the near future.