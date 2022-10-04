Grapple with Cobra: Fortnite v22.10 update patch notes

After an unexpected 11–hours long maintenance, the Fortnite v22.10 update finally hit the live servers. As it’s tradition, Epic Games is introducing a new weapon, unvaulting the hidden Fortnite gems, and even making minor tweaks to the Squad Comms Wheel. Without any further ado, let’s see what awaits us with the first update of Chapter three, season four.

A new weapon is making its way to the island, Cobra DMR. Designed as a long-range weapon, evading the steady shot of Cobra will be difficult. You can pick up Cobra DMR from the ground, chests, supply drops, fishing, Loot Sharks, and Reality Sapling Fruit. With the introduction of Cobra DMR, the regular DMR has been vaulted.

Similar to high and low-security vaults, Holo-Chests are joining Fortnite as yet another means of collecting loot. The peculiar trait of Holo-Chest is that they display a hologram showing what exact loot is hiding inside. There are currently two types of Holo-Chests in-game, regular ones, and Exotic ones. While Regular Holo-Chests need only one key to unlock, Exotic Holo-Chests will need two keys.

With the v22.10 update, we are witnessing the return of Grapple Glove. Although principally functioning like previous Grapple Gloves, this edition of the item has seen some changes. First, Grapple Hook swings, after you begin swinging, will become faster until the third swing and beyond. Secondly, if you miss a shot, you’ll have a brief window of opportunity to shoot the grappling hook once again. And lastly, Grapple Hook can now be used to pull items toward you.

Besides that, the devs added more rewards to battle pass, including Bytes’ The Nothing’s Gift Pickaxe and bonus styles coming to the game on Oct. 6.

And lastly, Epic has tweaked the Squad Comms Wheel with more options. Now you can order your teammates around or warn them of incoming danger with “Watch this spot” or “Defend here.”