Fortnite’s v23.10 maintenance patch brings back Chapter 4 features

Fortnite started Chapter Four after only a year in the previous Chapter, as opposed to the typical two-year run. As with every other new Chapter, Epic Games added a wealth of features like graphics improvements, new movement options, and interesting new weapons. But a few of the new mechanics and weapons were disabled in the game due to bugs—until now.

As part of the v23.10 maintenance patch, many of the removed features and weapons were brought back today. This includes the hurdling mechanic that allows players to vault over small walls and the Shockwave Hammer, which has mixed views among the community. Both of these items were removed over the past few weeks as new bugs arose.

NEW UPDATES:



– The Burst Assault Rifle has been unvaulted

– The Shockwave Hammer is back

– Hurdling has been activated

– Reboot Rally has ended pic.twitter.com/vejkW6htjD — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 10, 2023

There seemed to be a number of bugs during the first few weeks of Chapter Four that caused many items to be removed from the game. While hurdling and the Shockwave Hammer have come back, a major aspect of the My Hero Academia collab, Deku’s Smash, was removed with a week left to go in the event. As with other collaborations, it likely won’t make a return unless Epic decides to do another.

There were questions in the community about whether or not pushing out a yearly release for the Chapter would negatively affect development. With Epic’s teams having to work harder to push a yearly update, it may be that some of the items needed a little more development before they were pushed out.

It also didn’t help that these issues arose over Epic’s winter break, which started before Christmas and lasted until a little after the New Year. There was likely only a skeleton crew just there to make sure everything was able to keep running over the break.

With the next content update scheduled for next week, many Fortnite players hope Epic has used this time to make sure that the features work going forward.