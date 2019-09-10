Epic didn’t release the v10.30 Fortnite update this Tuesday, as it usually does with all weekly patches. But we know this update is part of this week’s schedule because of mentions that the game developers made on Reddit to the v10.30 version, and also because Epic never misses a weekly Fortnite update.

Players should expect the v10.30 update to arrive this Wednesday or Thursday at the latest, and most likely in the early morning in central U.S. time. Epic has yet to confirm when the update is coming, and it will probably use the official Fortnite Twitter account to reveal the time and date of release.

We have a few hints at what’s coming with the v10.30 Fortnite patch. Though nothing is confirmed, Epic and data miners gave us enough information to make some guesses.

New Rift Zones

Paradise Palms and Polar Peak are changing in the next update. Both areas have active rift beacons placed on them, and they’re forming rifts in the sky just like all previous beacons in season X. This means that when the v10.30 update is released, Paradise and Polar will have changed into something else, either becoming new areas or having their gameplay twisted to some extent.

Fans of Fortnite’s classic map are hoping that these beacons bring back Greasy Grove and Moisty Mire, two areas that used to be where these locations are today. It’s something that could happen since dataminers found evidence in the game files that these areas could return.

Fortnite x It Chapter Two collaboration

This new collaboration has yet to be confirmed, but dataminers found clues that elements from the horror movie It Chapter Two might appear in Fortnite as soon as the next update is out.

Players found red balloons scattered around the Fortnite island that make the sound of the terrifying clown Pennywise laughing when popped. Though no character skins or other cosmetics have been found yet and the movie is already available, some fans expect the collaboration to drop soon.

Players will know everything about the Fortnite v10.30 update when the patch notes drop on update day.