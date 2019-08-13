Fortnite’s v10.10 update isn’t coming today

Epic Games indefinitely delayed Fortnite’s v10.10 update last night, which was set to release this morning. The company wrote on Twitter that it would update players on a new time once it solved “last-minute issues” with the build, which made it seem like the patch could still release today.

But the game’s French Twitter account confirmed that the update has been delayed for at least another day, and v10.10 isn’t coming today.

“As a reminder, update 10.10 will not take place today as previously announced,” the company wrote. There was no further information about when the update is coming.



Fortnite 🇫🇷 officiel on Twitter Pour rappel, la mise à jour 10.10 n’aura pas lieu aujourd’hui comme annoncé auparavant. https://t.co/lm6FmAH8Q1

Despite Epic not announcing the new release date yet, players can expect the v10.10 update to come either tomorrow or on Thursday. These are the usual days of the week when Epic releases delayed updates, and the company rarely takes longer than that to deploy patches. Also, it’s unlikely that the delay will be longer than that since there’s the first week of the Fortnite Champion Series this weekend, and delaying the update’s release even further could imply rescheduling the entire tournament.

Players are eager for the Fortnite v10.10 update because of the current state of the overpowered mech vehicle B.R.U.T.E.. Even though Epic has yet to announce a real nerf to its damage, movement, or survivability, players still hope that something other than a targeting laser is coming to it when the patch is out.

This should also be the patch when Fortnite’s gungame Arsenal will be released. It was delayed last week due to matchmaking issues, and it could debut in the game with the v10.10 update.

Epic will likely announce the new time and date for this week’s update on its official Twitter accounts.