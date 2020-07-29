Fortnite's "The Device" event is now available for purchase in the Item Shop | Dot Esports

A piece of one of Fortnite’s largest events has entered the Item Shop this week.

For 200 V-Bucks, players can now re-listen to the music from “The Device,” one of the most important events in the game’s history. At the end of the second season of Fortnite Chapter Two, players witnessed the explosion of The Agency and the storm turning to water, which proved to be a preview for Season Three.

Press play and… wait, you can hear this?



The Device Lobby Track is in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/QScpwaVxIQ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 29, 2020

During this event, there was an ominous soundtrack that could be heard. This soundtrack was a hit with many fans, who said it was one of the best features of the event. Now, it is available to be heard in-game for its complete 10-minute runtime.

The Device event was not only one of the most important, but also one of the most popular events in Fortnite so far. The event broke records on Twitch, pulling in a whopping 2.3 million concurrent viewers.

Much of the reason for this is believed to have stemmed from the servers reaching compacity shortly after the event begun. Due to players not being able to enter the game and experience it themselves, they began to turn to live streams to ensure they did not miss the spectacle as it unfolded.