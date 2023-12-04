Fortnite’s Solid Snake skin has no ass, and fans are crying

Metal Gear’s Solid Snake is coming to Fortnite later this season as an unlockable skin. But a certain detail about it has left fans mortified and disgusted—Snake’s noticeable lack of ass.

One of the most well-known characteristics of Solid Snake (or perhaps just one of the most popular characteristics) is his surprisingly well-defined butt; one that was introduced in 2001’s Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty. In Fortnite, though, it’s nowhere to be seen.

OTACON THEY TOOK MY ASS I CAN'T SHIT pic.twitter.com/JwhOUKlcMD — mora 💎 🇵🇸 (@moragearsolid) December 3, 2023

Instead, his bottom is as flat as a board; a far cry from how it was in his own games. Long-time Metal Gear fans, such as X (formerly known as Twitter) user mora, are either mourning their loss or are outraged over Snake being “nerfed.”

screaming and yelling and throwing up because they gave fortnite solid snake a flat ass which is deeply antithetical to everything hideo kojima stands for. disgusting. pic.twitter.com/pyUyDR3sM4 — gender ikari (@slayerfest1999) December 3, 2023

Funnily enough, this isn’t the first time fans have revolted over Snake’s behind. When he made his return to the Super Smash Bros. series in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, fans quickly noticed his updated character model had a flatter backside than his Super Smash Bros. Brawl model. Even his voice actor David Hayter joined in on the #FreeSnakesButt trend.

While I don’t doubt there’s genuine disappointment among fans, this outrage is obviously being exaggerated for comedic effect (at least I hope it is). Many are bound to unlock the Snake skin anyway if only to see him get into gunfights with Peter Griffin from Family Guy, who’s already in the current battle pass.

The Metal Gear series has been enjoying something of a comeback lately. Besides Snake’s Fortnite cameo, the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection launched in October with the first five games as well as a bevy of bonuses, with another collection expected to be in the works. Plus, a full remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.