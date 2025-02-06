Fortnite’s next season theme is ‘heist’ but fans are already planning their getaway

When the Fortnite Chapter Six, season two theme first leaked, there was a brief spark of excitement, but before long, some fans realized that a heist season seemed familiar. Will this new season be a fresh take on the classic theme, or will it be the same bank job on a different day?

Depending on who you ask, there have been between three and five similar themes throughout Fortnite history. While some fans worry the theme will be repetitive and make for potentially boring gameplay, others are more positive. One user on r/FortNiteBR explains, “It’s the best theme they’ve done, considering both seasons with that theme were very successful.” If the entire season has vaults, boss NPCs, and keycards like a few other seasons, it could get boring, so hopefully, Epic Games switches it up a bit and adds some exciting gameplay we haven’t seen before.

The new theme is apparently ‘heist’. Image via HYPEX on X

So, what other “heist” themes have we seen in previous Fortnite seasons? Starting with Chapter Two, season two’s Spies theme, which, if we are being honest, is not the same as heist but does involve covert ops gameplay, so it could be considered pretty similar. Then, next, we had the mini pass in Chapter Four, season one. Again, it isn’t exactly the same as it was a time-limited event with a mini pass rather than a season theme, but it was a heist.

The Chapter Four, season four theme was “Last Resort,” with a storyline that included arranging a heist, getting a gang together, and defeating a supervillain, so this is the season with the most obvious “heist” theme. Chapter Five, season one, was a cute rescue mission involving everyone’s favorite banana, Peely, which some fans consider heist-related. Finally, the Chapter Two Remix season had NPCs to defeat, keycards to grab, and vaults to break into, so the heist link may be tenuous, but it is there.

Could we see Payday skins next season? Image via Starbreeze Studios

No matter how many of the previous seasons you consider to be heist-themed, it is certainly not a unique gameplay theme for Fortnite. Despite some reservations about the season, most players are pretty excited. The potential for sleek, smart skins with a high-end criminal gang aesthetic is high, and fans have been pondering what potential cosmetic collaborations could be included.

Is this the time when we see a Payday x Fortnite crossover? The clown mask-clad outfits wouldn’t be out of place in the Fortnite world, and it seems some players have been waiting for a Payday collab for a while. Several players have made comments along the lines of: “Epic! Give me a Payday collab and my wallet is yours!”

The reaction to the leaked theme has been interesting, especially since no details have been released, and players are just reacting based on what they assume will be included. Luckily, as a few fans have pointed out, there are so many different game modes in Fortnite now that if the main Battle Royale doesn’t excite you, you can always jump into a game of OG, Reload, Ballistic, or Rocket Racing.

