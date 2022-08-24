Fortnite’s Late Game Arena is returning next week

In the five years that Epic Games has been working on Fortnite’s battle royale, a wide range of new maps and modes have been created. Many of these modes haven’t been seen in a while, so many players have been asking for them to return. And now, Epic has announced that it will be bringing back the popular Late Game Arena starting on Aug. 30.

Announced in a tweet from the Fortnite Competitive account, Late Game Arena returns in just under a week. For players who don’t remember, the Late Game Arena mode features a much smaller map and a closing storm, making for a much more intense match. Players will have less time to gather loot and the fighting will begin almost immediately.

Late Game Arena returns. 8.30.2022. pic.twitter.com/XHPsp4a7lH — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) August 24, 2022

In the Late Game Arena mode, players will be rewarded with Hype when they complete certain actions like getting an elimination or surviving to the top 10. This system works the same as it does in other competitive Arena modes. As players earn Hype, they’ll progress through the ranks and take on tougher enemies.

Some tips for strategy in Late Game Arena include trying to outlast your opponents because placement can really help your Hype score. You’ll also get more materials from breaking objects in Arena, meaning you’ll be able to build more structures. Lastly, make sure that you land somewhere with a lot of loot since you won’t have many opportunities to search.

Longtime and first-time players alike will be able to try their hand at Late Game Arena when it returns in just under a week.