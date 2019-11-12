Fortnite v11.11 update postponed

Fans of Save the World will have to wait for new content additions since the Fortnite v11.11 update has been postponed.

Epic Games hasn’t provided a release date alongside the update. In a short post, a community coordinator for Epic Games said “Hi, everyone. We are postponing the release of v11.11. We’ll keep you updated regarding when it’s planned to release. Thank you.”

v11.11 Release Timing r/FortNiteBR: The developer supported, community run subreddit dedicated to the Fortnite: Battle Royale game mode by Epic Games.

Although Save the World fans have been itching for new content, the good news is that fans can enjoy Fortnite without server downtime interference.

The v.11.11 update was set to fix several bugs in the Battle Royale mode and implement new features into Fortnite’s player vs. entity mode Save the World.

In Battle Royale, there are multiple bugs that will be fixed with the latest update. The cosmetic issue involving Kitbash outfit’s head to appear floating, the Magma Wrap appearance issue, and gift wrap missing for gifted Battle Passes are all set to be fixed in the v11.11 update, according to the Fortnite community Trello board.

For Save the World, there is new content and bug fixes. The Locked Missions appearing for some players in Hexsylvania and an issue regarding the rarity value of the Nightfall schematic is set to be fixed.

But fans shouldn’t hold their breath regarding patch notes because there haven’t been any since Fortnite: Chapter Two, and it looks like Epic Games isn’t changing this policy anytime soon.