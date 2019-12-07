Fortnite teases showing of exclusive Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker scene

Epic Games is preparing for another Fortnite event but with a little bit of help from Star Wars this time.

Last month, Disney and Lucasfilm’s sci-fi movie franchise began its partnership with Fortnite by giving players the opportunity to obtain Imperial Stormtrooper skins. But in the past 24 hours, new posters have been added to buildings around the map that suggest more Star Wars content is on the way.

HighDistortion on Twitter STAR WARS Event in Fortnite! Pogchamp! https://t.co/AmZ4cbLphP

The posters advertise an “exclusive scene premiere” for the upcoming Star Wars movie “The Rise of Skywalker” that will be coming to the Risky Reels part of Fortnite’s map on Dec. 14.

The showing begins at 4pm CT with “doors open” 30 minutes prior. Advertisements for the preview also suggest that the movie’s director J.J. Abrams may be involved in some capacity.

This isn’t the first movie Epic has promoted in Fortnite. Earlier this year, the developer promoted another Disney-owned movie in Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: End Game.” As a way to help advertise for the movie, Epic released a limited-time superhero-themed game mode that allowed players to either play as the villain Thanos or fight against him using special weapons like Captain America’s shield.