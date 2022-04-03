Fortnite reintroduces building, keeps movement mechanics, and adds Zero Build mode

Fortnite‘s Chapter Three, season two removed the iconic building mechanic from the game when it launched on March 20, receiving positive feedback from the audience. After two weeks, however, the game reintroduced the building mechanic yesterday.

In addition to bringing back the possibility to build, Epic Games kept the new movement techniques added to the game with the release of the new season. The company also introduced a Zero Build mode for other players who just want to rely on gunfights.

From a narrative standpoint, Dr. Slone, the leader of the Imagined Order, took away players’ ability to build on the Island with the release of the new season. The Seven worked with the loopers for two weeks to bring the mechanic back to the game.

Building has been an integral part of Fortnite, but it can also raise the skill floor and ceiling, creating a huge gap between players who dive into the game regularly and those who play it casually. Now, however, the addition of the Zero Build mode can cater to both parts of the community, giving them the chance to play in their preferred ruleset. This helps create a more casual and beginner-friendly experience in Fortnite while also adding some variety and appealing to both playstyles.

Regardless of what mode they choose, however, players will still have access to the new movement features, which include mantling, sprinting, and shoulder bashing. The set of techniques is another addition to players’ arsenal and could help them get closer to the win.