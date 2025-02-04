Fortnite leaks reveal next season’s theme, and it’s giving players déjà vu

Various Fortnite leaks appear to confirm that the game’s next season will be heist-themed, which has some fans hyped, but others appear to be overcome with a sense of déjà vu, having hoped for something more original.

Sources @FNBRintel and @Loolo_WRLD on X/Twitter have reported that a heist theme is planned for Chapter Six, season two of Fortnite. Although gamers are excited to see what’s next, those who have been playing for the last couple of years may remember that this is recent enough territory to risk coming off as uninspired. Fortnite Chapter Four, season four, titled Last Resort, was released in Summer 2023, offering a fully dedicated heist season. With this new one coming right after the exciting Demon Hunters season, fans are starting to share that they were hoping for something fresh.

Variations on a theme. Image via Epic Games

Based on the current leaks, dataminers have found that the code name “RobberyGameplay” is being used in the upcoming season, a new chainsaw or ripsaw item will be available, and that the Flare gun and C4 remote explosives have been unvaulted, seemingly set for a comeback. Fortnite tends to bring in new weapons every season, and having some kind of saw launcher might be an exciting improvement on the chainsaw available during the Fortnitemares 2024 event.

Still, reactions are divided. Some gamers feel like Fortnite is at its most fun when a heist is happening, but others point out that this idea has happened around 5 times at least, others note that it’s mostly been a limited-time event compared to an entire season, feeling that it’s fine to retread here.

Hardcore fans are begging the Fortnite team to do something else, but the repetition comes with caveats. Chapter Two Remix was focused on rappers, with many suggesting heists were a small portion of the season. Chapter Four, season one, A New Beginning, focused on more fantastical ideas while experimenting with familiar elements.

The fact that Fortnite also offers its OG seasons adds to the complications here. With a mode constantly digging through some of Fortnite’s greatest hits, it seems like the game would ideally provide more original themes with each new mainline season, but some trust that the developers will offer something different enough to make Chapter Six, season 2two worth the wait, whether that’s a Persona collab or something else.

