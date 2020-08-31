Fortnite leak finds Ant-Man themed point of interest | Dot Esports

The "Ant-Manor" is believed to be entering the game later today.

Fortnite Chapter Two Season Four has bought with it many of Marvel’s biggest heroes and villains into the world of Fortnite.

Data Miners have uncovered a new Point of Interest coming to the game in its next update called The Ant-Manor.

Fortnite leaker ForTory posted an image of the location that appears to be a kennel along with a giant anthill. The whole location looks to have been made much bigger by some method as the chest inside the dog bowl looks tiny in comparison to the bowl itself.

The Ant-Manor ingame pic.twitter.com/Hwvprkmp3g — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 31, 2020

Commenters were quick to point out the vials of red liquid nearby to the anthill along with the “PYM” logo on the side of the kennel, teasing the famous Pym particles that allow Ant-Man to change his size in the comics and movies.

The Ant-Manor has been decrypted and will be In-Game in ~1 hour! (via @FortTory)pic.twitter.com/z0zABJyVRc — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) August 31, 2020

In a video posted by ShiinaBR it is shown that there are burrows underneath the landmark accessible through the dog kennel and via the tunnels at the base of the POI. In the video, you can also see a chest location in the burrows as well as the one inside the dog bowl on the surface.

According to the data miner the new location should be added in the game later today.

While Ant-Man does have this new point of interest, there has been no word whether the character will get his own skin during this new Marvel-themed season. The character was not featured in any of the trailers before the season was released.