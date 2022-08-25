Fortnite Late Game Arena is making a return

Epic Games is famous for vaulting and unvaulting items, bringing back old, yet absolutely loved game modes, thematic map revamps, and intricate game balance with regard to the community’s opinions. Although all these previously mentioned features are absolutely loved in Fortnite’s community, temporary game modes, like Zero Build in the past, spark the interest for Fortnite across the board and bring back many lost game fans.

Late Game Arena, yet another limited-time game mode, has, for years, been the community’s favorite battleground to practice their building and aiming at a competitive level. On top of that, Late Game Arena follows the traditional tournament format awarding the players points, or “Hype,” for kills and placement. In the previous iterations, Late Game Arena could be played in both Solos and Trios. While each kill grants the player or the team nine hype points, Victory Royale awards the most resilient and bloodthirsty survivors with whopping 60 points.

Since Late Game Arena is such a valuable asset to Fortnite, Epic is bringing back the limited game mode on Aug. 30 to once again freshen up the game and invite players to test their game mastery in a competitive setting. Although Epic didn’t share any additional details regarding Late Game Arena, we’re hoping to learn more about the ins and outs of Late Game Arena soon.