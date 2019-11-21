Fortnite is preparing for the holidays with reindeer props at Dirty Docks

The holidays are approaching and Fortnite is getting festive. A truck of reindeer props has been found at Dirty Docks in Fortnite.

Epic Games’ free-to-play shooter loves to deck the halls every year. The game showers its users with skins, decorations, and weapons in the holiday spirit. It’s still a little too early to get a Christmas tree, but Fortnite is getting ready after a shipment of holiday-themed decorations was found in the game.

FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter Winter Shipment arrived at Dirty Docks ❄️ (📸: @HeyStani)

Popular Fortnite data miner FortTory posted an image of the holiday decorations earlier today. Several reindeer props are crammed into the back of a small truck tucked away in a warehouse at Dirty Docks. The props resemble the ones seen on suburban lawns and rooftops, complete with lights. Although they’re modeled off holiday reindeer decorations, the structure resembles Fortnite’s llama. The props have a square body, short legs, and a long neck with alert ears in an almost perfect reconstruction of the llama.

The llama-reindeer decorations follow another Fortnite holiday update from earlier this week. Epic is extending the Fortnite Chapter Two, season one festivities into February 2020. While that’s a long time to keep a tree up, it’s a good way to kick off Chapter Two. This year’s holiday event will bring new skins, map decorations, and a holiday-themed battle bus.

Chapter Two debuted earlier this year, bringing a new map and some updated mechanics to Fortnite. The exact nature of this year’s holiday event is unknown, but with llama-reindeer, Fortnite fans can expect to have a jolly time.