Fortnite has completely vaulted broken weapon following new exploit

Following a game-breaking exploit that took over ranked matches, Fortnite decided to remove the Kinetic Blade from all playlists until the end of Chapter Four, season two.

Epic Games previously removed the weapon from ranked play and banned Fortnite players who were abusing the new exploit.

Due to this issue, we are vaulting the Kinetic Blade for all Battle Royale playlists for the remainder of Chapter 4 Season 2.



We've replaced any weekly Kinetic Blade-related Quests with alternatives and will be autocompleting the related Syndicate Quest. https://t.co/n246vVFyBs pic.twitter.com/5sXPMOtuID — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 24, 2023

This melee weapon exploit allowed players to use an infinite amount of Dash Attacks. As a result, players with Kinetic Blade were able to take down others in the most unfair ways possible.

Epic’s initial reaction to the bug made it look like the developer would be able to fix what was wrong with the item and add it back to the game shortly after. It looks like there could have been something more to this bug since the developer decided to remove it until June 9, when Chapter Four, season two ends.

At the time of writing, the Lightsaber remains the only melee weapon in Fortnite. Weekly quests that required players to use the Kinetic Blade were also replaced with alternatives, so the melee weapon’s disappearance won’t be affecting anyone’s progress in the season.

Players who were abusing the Kinetic Blade exploit were handed day-long bans, meaning they should also be back in the game, playing without any unfair advantages this time around.

Epic hasn’t made an official statement regarding when Kinetic Blade or its equivalent would be back in Fortnite, but if the developer can’t find a fix for what’s wrong with them, they may also skip the start of the next season.

About the author