Fortnite fans question why a certain weapon is still here when there’s a much better alternative

In the wake of Fortnite Chapter Five, season two’s launch, players have debated the usefulness of the Hammer Pump Shotgun, which debuted in the last season but some believe is already outdated.

Recommended Videos

For context, the Hammer Pump Shotgun was one of the new weapons added in Chapter Five, season one last December. But a few months later, Reddit user BuilderMooshroom143 has posed the question: “What’s the point of the Hammer Pump Shotgun being in the game?”

BuilderMooshroom143 argued the Gatekeeper Shotgun, one of Chapter Five, season two’s new weapons, is simply superior to the Hammer Pump Shotgun because it “just shoots faster and has a bigger spread.” It’s a sentiment many other Fortnite players seem to share, with several of them sharing joking explanations for why it’s still available.

Josh72112 said it’s just so players have “something to complain about when you land and “can only find a trash pump,” while 5-105 said it’s “So we don’t forget Peter,” referencing how the Mythic variant of the Hammer Pump Shotgun was the signature weapon for Family Guy‘s Peter Griffin when he was added as a skin. Darkmiroku has argued it’s not meant to be used at all, comparing it to “those fake flowers lying around at your grandparents house… they collect dust and are there for decor.”

While the Reddit thread is filled with harsh critiques, the Hammer Pump Shotgun is not without its defenders. In fact, according to users like chief-chirpa587 and ProdbyPyxlwhip, it’s useful when playing with building enabled. According to Traditional_Good9907, players build structures around an opponent before shooting them through a window since it’s “probably the most damage per shot gun in the game that’s ready fast enough for the next shot.”

It’s interesting to hear how some weapons can thrive in one mode yet flounder elsewhere. Even if there is a point to the Hammer Pump Shotgun, though, anyone who only plays Fortnite‘s Zero Build mode is unlikely to change their mind.

This is also far from the only complaint of Chapter Five, season two. Some players feel certain new skins don’t look as good as their concept art. Meanwhile, over in LEGO Fortnite, there are demands for a boycott of the newly added premium cosmetic kits, which some deem too expensive.