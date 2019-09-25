A double XP weekend is coming to Fortnite

Epic Games is hosting a double XP weekend in Fortnite: Battle Royale to coincide with Patch v10.40 and the closing stages of season X.

The event will run from Friday, Sept. 27 at 8am CT to Monday, Sept. 30. This means Fortnite fans have four potential days of XP grinding ahead of them. It doesn’t matter what game mode they join, either—every match will award double XP.

The battle pass is coming to a close with season 11 expected to kick off on Oct. 8. This double XP weekend should give players the chance to catch up and unlock all of their unclaimed rewards.

In the weeks leading up to the next season, the last couple of updates have brought Batman and Borderlands to the game. And now, with the latest patch, a new location has been added to the map, as well as a new LTM.

The season isn’t over just yet, though. There could still be much more content to come. Just make sure to take advantage of this double XP weekend if you care about leveling up in Fortnite.