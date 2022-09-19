Fortnite data miners think next season could start Chapter 4

Fortnite Chapter Three started a little over a year ago and introduced the flip side of the island, Spider-Man, and brought all of The Seven back together. Now that we’re in Chapter Three, season four, many of The Seven have been incapacitated again, leading to a new crisis on the island. And according to some fans, the game is following similar trends to last year’s Chapter Two ending.

Data miner HYPEX believes that this chapter could end after this season, with Chapter Four possibly beginning on Dec. 3, when this season ends. This is based on a previous map build that was leaked earlier this month, called “Asteria.” While not confirmed to be a map, it would point to Epic starting a new chapter and replacing the map as it has done in the past two chapters.

So many people are speculating that next season could be Chapter 4, which is backed up by that "Asteria" map leak, the storyline *probably* approaching its end, and the BIG similarities between this season & Ch2S8. What do y'all think? 😳 pic.twitter.com/2g0qeUuaBk — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 19, 2022

HYPEX also bases this idea on some of the messages attached to this season’s cosmetics. As Chrome is expected to spread, different cosmetics reference something called “The Nothing.” The Herald’s skin has a message attached that says “The Nothing is coming.” Her back bling and harvesting tool also have messages: “The last light you’ll see” and “The final cut awaits.”

These messages sometimes serve as foreshadowing for what that character will do and it seems that The Herald wants to take down the entire island for good. As her Chrome spreads across the island, it’s likely that we will see it take over some of the biggest POIs during this season. If there is no other way to get rid of Chrome, then Paradigm may have no choice but to soft reboot the Loop.

Other data miners and content creators were quick to agree with HYPEX, saying that this theory makes sense based on how big of an antagonizing force Chrome seems to be. With all signs pointing toward a major change coming to the island, it seems that HYPEX may be onto something with this new theory.

🤔 The theory makes A LOT of sense. I wonder if all the upcoming chapters will be this short or if we'll get another long chapter as well. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 19, 2022

If this turns out to be true, then it may point to Epic Games doing shorter chapters in the future. Where previous chapters took two years, four seasons per year, it could be that Epic is moving into a yearly format, where players don’t have to wait as long for major narrative events to happen.

As the Chrome spreads and characters on the island are forced to react, it’s likely that players will see some much larger consequences coming to the island as a whole.