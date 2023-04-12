Fortnite Creative player risks legal action to recreate a game also facing legal action

With the launch of the Unreal Editor in Fortnite, many players are still exploring the different things they can do in the game. However, one creator who recently made Dark and Darker in Fortnite is treading dangerous water after the original game was taken down.

According to an IGN article from April 11, a creator posted a short clip of them exploring the halls on a map that looks like it was pulled out of Dark and Darker, but some things appear a little off. That’s because it’s a work in progress in the Unreal Editor in Fortnite that someone posted to Reddit. However, Dark and Darker recently got removed from Steam on March 26, so it’s a wonder if this experience will meet the same fate.

Related: Best Fortnite Creative 2.0 map codes

The post on Reddit doesn’t show much outside of the character exploring the halls of a dungeon, equipped with a classic Fortnite pickaxe and loadout. While the mechanics might not follow the game, it looks very similar to IRONMACE’s title that players were able to play in early access last December and February.

There has been no news about Dark and Darker since IRONMACE posted in its Discord about the game being removed from Steam. Since Nexon is hard at work making sure IRONMACE can’t move forward with development, one has to wonder if it would try and take similar steps to someone who was recreating the game it claimed was recreated using its property.

Epic clearly hasn’t been afraid to take down content that’s violated other companies’ property ownership, as seen by the recent Call of Duty takedowns, so all Nexon would likely have to do is make a call to Fortnite‘s developer. If a map that just looks like Rust from CoD was removed from the game entirely, it’s not hard to believe that this property could share the same fate.

If the map manages to make it to the final stages, it’ll likely be a hit among the players who’ve been itching to get their hands on some form of the Indie dungeon crawler. The creator, u/fermelon, has stated that once Epic has approved the application, they will share the island code so players can try it out for themselves. We may have more information about whether or not Epic is willing to allow the island to exist with in the coming days or weeks.